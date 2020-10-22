Kangana Ranaut Shares The 'Kanyadaan' Video From Her Brother's Wedding And Welcomes Sister-In-Law

Bollywood's firebrand Kangana Ranaut is all happy enjoying the wedding of his cousin Karan in Himachal Pradesh. After Rangoli's wedding, there was no major function or wedding took place in Kangana's family… Thus, the whole family is enjoying the wedding festivities to the core and are having fun… Our 'Queen' actress is sharing the wedding pics on her Instagram and is showing off her joy to all her fans!!!

Off late, Kangana dropped a video from her brother Karan's wedding and welcomed her sister-in-law with much joy…

This video shows off the 'Kanyadaan' ritual from the wedding… Kangana also wrote, "करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं ❤️ - KR".



We have an English translation of this post, "Bless Karan and Anjali, a daughter has come to our house today, but when I think of Anjali's parents, my heart becomes heavy. Today her house will be deserted, they cut out a part of their heart and gave it to us. Today their daughter's room must be empty. There no bigger donation than giving away one's daughter (kanyadaan)."



This post makes is know the importance of 'Kanyadaan' ritual in the wedding.

Well, Kangana looked classy and beautiful wearing a pastel coloured lehenga and mesmerized all and sundry with her charming appeal. The floral printed jacket and the polka-dotted golden bordered lehenga made our Kangana look like a princess. She opted for white pearl choker and simple earrings and made her charm speak on behalf of her classy look.



On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are summoned by Mumbai Police a couple of hours ago as per the directions of Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court. This may trouble Kangana and her sister who are going against Maharashtra Government and continuously slamming them through social media. The FIR has been filed on these sisters for allegedly creating a divide among communities through their social media posts.



ANI News Twitter page confirmed the news…

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut (file pic) & her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before investigating officer, on next Monday & Tuesday (Oct 26 & 27)



FIR was registered against them at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, under various sections incl 124A (Sedition) pic.twitter.com/69lFJaWqTh — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

According to this post, Kangana and Rangoli should appear should appear for investigation on 26th and 27th October. The FIR was lodged under various sections including 124A (Sedition).



Well, Kangana once again took a dig at Maharashtra Government after being issued with summons.

Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi .... https://t.co/nwLyoq1J2i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

She wrote, "Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi ....".



This issue might intensify the tiff between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra Government…

