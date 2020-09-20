Kangana Ranaut Supports Payal Ghosh's #Me Too Movement Against Anurag Kashyap

Here comes another breaking news in Bollywood… Young actress Payal Ghosh accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap that, he forced himself on her and sexually harassed her. After tweeting about this issue on social media, Payal received huge support and even Kangana stood by her side and lent her hand through her tweet…

In this tweet, Kangana wrote, "Every voice matters…" and added #arrest Anurag Kashyap hashtag.



A couple of hours ago, Payal Ghosh took to her twitter and broke out this breaking news… She doled out that, Anurag Kashyap forced him on her and also requested PM Narendra Modi to take strict action.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020



In an interview to ABN Telugu news channel, Payal broke out this news and reminisced the incident when Anurag forced himself on her and also said, he allegedly told, "she should not think of denying a big star like him which would benefit her in the future." She also said that, Anurag threatened her making her reminisce the acid attacks on women issue.

You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it. @iampayalghosh https://t.co/KZzPwkmuwZ — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 19, 2020



Payal received support from most of the netizens and National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma replied to her tweet and asked Payal to file a complaint to the NCW.

Thank you will do that 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xQVgzIh0cU — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020



Payal thanked Rekha and said will do it…



Presently, Bollywood is facing hard times due to 'Drug Scandal'. As NCB officials arrested Rhea and her brother Showik with allegations of consuming drugs, Sushant Singh's suicide case is taking twists and turns. There were also rumours that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and another ace designer were having drugs with Sushant and Rhea in the parties. Well, we all need to wait to know the actual truth. Even CBI officials are leaving no stone unturned in this matter.

