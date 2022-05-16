Kangana Ranaut Visits Tirupati Balaji to Seek Blessings for her Upcoming Film Dhaakad

A day ahead of the release of the most hyped film, Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut has visited Tirupathi to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji. Bollywood star hero Arjun Rampal played the lead role in the film, which will be released on the 20th of May. Dhaakad producer Deepak Mukut accompanied her. The pictures of her darshan went viral on social media after Viral Bhayani posted them. Kangana Ranaut wore a purple silk saree with golden work on it. Applying very minimal make-up, the actress looks traditional and beautiful.

In her upcoming flick, Dhaakad, she will be seen in her never-seen-before intense avatar. The film is said to be a complete action entertainer, and her fans are super eager to witness the same. The film also has other actors like Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.