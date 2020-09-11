Kangana Vs Uddhav: Kangana Says She Is Going To Keep Her Demolished Office 'Ravaged'

We all know that, Maharashtra Government has demolished Bollywood's firebrand Kangana Ranaut's office as a result of her comments on Mumbai stating it as India's POK. This made the Government and many Mumbaikers angry… Well, Kangana visited her demolished office a few hours ago and doled out that, she will keep her office 'Ravaged'. She took to her Twitter and dropped a post regarding this burning issue…

I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don't have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/98VnFANVsu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020



In this post, Kangana said that, she opened her office in January, 2020 and as Covid-19 hit the country, she had no work to do in the lockdown period. She also said that, she also doesn't have enough money to renovate it and doled out, she will keep her office 'Ravaged'.



Even Kangana Ranaut's mom Asha Ranaut condemned this demolishing act and spoke in front of the media and shared her grief…

When they broke my office, mom's warning face flashed before my eyes " KAHA THA MAINE" haven't taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/jHnr46FKfd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020



Through this tweet, Kangana shared her mother Asha ji's concern… She spoke to media and was worried about her daughter and also doled out Kangana will always stand for truth and fight for it.



Asha ji spoke to ANI and told, "What Maharashtra Government did is condemnable. I condemn that in harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter & people's blessings are with her. I'm proud of her, she always stood by truth & will continue doing that. I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her."



Finally, Kangana also told that, after the Mumbai's BMC department demolished her office, she immediately reminisced her mom's warnings flashed before her eyes.



We hope all these happenings end soon and CBI digs out the truth… Rhea was arrested a couple of days ago and was sent to remand. Rhea is now demanding for bail and saying, she is not responsible for Sushant's suicide.

