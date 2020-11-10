Kapoor Family Celebrated Nistasha Nanda’s Birthday Bash

Well, Kapoor family never leave a chance to celebrate any occasion… Be it the birthdays, functions, parties or get-to-gathers, most of the family members gather and have fun with the gala lunch times and late night dinner fun!!! Well, as it was Nitasha Nanda's birthday yesterday, they enjoyed the birthday party and also posed to a couple of group pics!!!

Riddhima Sahni who always stays active on social media has dropped the birthday bash pic on her Instagram and made us witness the birthday celebrations of Kapoor family… Have a look!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni









Kapoor family once again came together to celebrate Nitasha Nanda's birthday… The pic has Neetu Kapoor, Armaan, Anissa, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria and a few others were seen posing to the cams with the birthday girl. The family came together for a family lunch and had fun!!!

Even Sussane Khan and Kareena Kapoor also dropped their birthday wishes on their Instagram pages…

Sussane Khan









Sussane Khan being a dear friend of Nitasha, shared a collage and wished her with a sweetest message… "o the sweetest, kindest, loveliest person I know.. 🧸🎈🎁@nandanitasha you are too unique and special.. happiest happy birthday my darling Tash 🧚🏻‍♂️🌹🌹♥️♥️🎈🎈🤗#EverybodyLovesTashu #birthdaygirl."

Kareena Kapoor Khan









Well, Kareena Kapoor also wished her cousin Nitasha dropping a candid pic on her Instagram… Bebo flaunted her baby bump and is seen wearing a baby pink chikankari kurti. While Nitasha sported in a tee and denim attire. Kareena also wrote, "Happy birthday Tashuuuuu... love you lots... everyone's angel... Big hug @nandanitasha ❤️❤️🎈".