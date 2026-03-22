Karan Johar battles extreme ‘FOMO’ while shooting for his next project

Mumbai: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is having a major FOMO. The filmmaker-producer took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a note saying that he is missing watching ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ in cinemas.

KJo shared that he is currently shooting for a project at a remote location with no access to cinema. He wrote, “I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO”.

“DHURANDILAR FOMO, I can't wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film... it's so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh (sic)”, he added.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Industry figures like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher praised its scale and performances, while critics highlighted its spectacle-driven storytelling. Ram Gopal Varma called its success a disruption to traditional filmmaking norms. Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends.

Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver. The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema.

However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.