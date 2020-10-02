Karan Johar Pens A Note To Narendra Modi And Shares Bollywood Plans Of Celebrating 75 Years Of Independence

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar doled out that film fraternity has special plans to celebrate the 75years of Independence. He took to his Instagram page and dropped a note and addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the film industry will come up with the content that replicatesval our, values and the culture of India. Today being Gandhi Jayanthi, Karan Johar came up with this note and made us know how the film industry is awaiting to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Karan left a note and wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of Independence by joining hands with 'Change Within', an initiative by film fraternity, to make inspiring content about valour, values and the culture of India. It is our stories that make us who we are, and every corner of our country has an empowering tale to tell Last year we made a special film on the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Followed by various meaningful initiatives, we have come together to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement.



As we embark on this journey, it witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling to cherish the soul of the idea called 'India'. Drawing inspiration from our Honorable Prime Minister from whom we also seek sustained guidance, we the members of the film fraternity are privileged to announce our plan to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

Many more creative contributions will be joining us in the times to come… Watch this space for more!"

Karan also added a few words beside the post and wrote, "Honourable PM @narendramodi ji...we are humbled & honoured to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India's independence #RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala @itsrohitshetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity #PMOIndia".

Apart from this initiative, Karan is also busy with his first picture book for children. This book is titled as 'The Big Thoughts of Little Luv'… This book is being jotted down taking the inspiration of his experience of being a father of twins Yash and Roohi.

