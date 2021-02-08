Karan Johar Shares A Cutest Pic Of His Kids Yash And Roohi And Calls Them ‘Forever Mine’

It is all known that Karan Johar's little ones Yash and Roohi have celebrated their 4th birthday yesterday. Being a loving dad, he turned this special day into a wonderful with all the happening birthday party. Off late, Karan also shared another cute pic on his Instagram stories and showered all his love on his kids.



















In this image, Yash and Roohi are seen lying on the bed and posed to cams with a winsome smile… The little ones looked cute in their colourful outfits. Karan also jotted down "They are 4ever mine" and added heart emojis to the post.

Here is the special video which Karan shared yesterday on the occasion of Yash and Roohi's birthday…





In this video, Yash and Roohi were once again seen playing in Karan Johar's dressing room. They looked cute and also commented on Karan Johar's outfits calling them shiny…

Along with this adorable video, Karan also wished his kids with a heartfelt note… "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! ❤️ #roohiandyash".

This video bagged millions of views and Bollywood stars like Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Bhavana Pandey, Ishaan Khattar, Bipasha Basu, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora, Tahira Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Manish Malhotra, Anita H Reddy, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor and a few others wished these and naughty kids on their birthday…

Karan Johar leaves no chance in pampering his kids and also keeps on posting their naughty act videos on his Instagram…





Here come the new generation rappers… Yash and Roohi!!! Karan also wrote, "Not sure I am a good fashion influence .....🤣❤️ my baby rappers in the house!"





This one is the adorable New Year post from Karan Johar… This ace filmmaker wished his fans jotting down, "Verified

I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty....yes it wasn't an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine ❤️#happynewyear".