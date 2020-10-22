X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Karanvir's Wife Teejay Sidhu Shares The Pics Of Their Daughter's Hush-Hush Birthday Party

Karanvir’s Wife Teejay Sidhu Shares The Pics Of Their Daughter’s Hush-Hush Birthday Party
x

Karanvir’s Wife Teejay Sidhu Shares The Pics Of Their Daughter’s Hush-Hush Birthday Party

Highlights

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child… After having beautiful twin girls Bella and Vienna in 2016, now they are all ready to welcome their third baby. Well, 19th October was their twin daughter's 4th birthday… Thus, the couple celebrated the birthday in a cute way keeping in mind the safety measures of Covid-19 pandemic. Teejay has shared the images of low-key birthday party on her Instagram and awed us with their wonderful celebration.

View this post on Instagram

Took two days to recover from the smallest birthday party ever! 🙈 Doesn't matter if you have five guests or fifty, the effort is still the same! (In these times, we had to keep it small.) :) I also learned that children don't care if only a few friends come over - as long as they laugh and play and have fun, they are happy. (Kids are so easy to please!) :) Happiest #birthday to my dearest #daughters who I love even more for being such sweet, simple human beings.. ❤️😊 * @fairylights.events @ankzz81 Thank you for executing our #fairyland theme so beautifully, for transforming our living room into a magical space! 🙏 @dessert_desire02 Thank you for the beautiful #twin #unicorn cakes and the piñata! 😄 * #bella #vienna #twinsisters #birthdaygirls #loveandlight #fouryearsold #birthdayblessings

A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) on

Going with a 'Fairy Land' theme, both Bella and Vienna are dressed up in cute pink gowns and are seen posing with the beautiful birthday cakes. In the next pic, these angels posed with their friends who are enjoying the snow-themed party. The last two pics show off the beautiful and classy birthday party decorations. Those colourful balloons, floral decorations and cute cupcakes made the girls rock the party…

Teejay also expressed her happiness and shared how they celebrated the birthday party amid Covid-19 pandemic. She wrote, "Took two days to recover from the smallest birthday party ever! 🙈 It doesn't matter if you have five guests or fifty, the effort is still the same! Haha! But in these times, we do the best we can. :) I also learned that children don't care if only a few friends come over - as long as they laugh and play and have fun, they are happy. (Kids are so easy to please!) 😄 Happiest #birthday to my dearest #daughters who I love even more for being such sweet, simple human beings.. ❤️😊

@fairylights.events @ankzz81 Thank you for executing my 'fairyland' theme so beautifully, for transforming my living room into such a magical space! 🙏

@dessert_desire02 Thank you for the beautiful twin unicorn cakes and the piñata!".

View this post on Instagram

We tucked them in as three-year-olds tonight. When they wake up, they'll be four! 😭 I remember this day, four years ago. I slept 18th night, woke up 19th morning, planning to go buy a cake for my sister. (Was her birthday that day.) But at 8:30 am I felt some hard cramps and went to the hospital to get checked. They told me I was in labour! 😂🙈 And after a few hours, both babies peacefully entered the world and brought so much love and light into our lives. ❤️🙏 It was a bit of shock for everyone because no one (besides close family) knew I was having #twins! 😄 It feels like it JUST happened. So surreal! And now they are four. Wow. I still can't get over it. Happy birthday, my little fairies! You can't imagine how happy you make me.. Or how much I love you. ❤️

A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) on

This another cute post from Teejay which was posted on the occasion of her daughter's birthday… Teejay shared the story of her delivery and awed us!!!

Two little angels Bella and Vienna enjoying in the lush green garden…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X