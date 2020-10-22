Karanvir’s Wife Teejay Sidhu Shares The Pics Of Their Daughter’s Hush-Hush Birthday Party

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child… After having beautiful twin girls Bella and Vienna in 2016, now they are all ready to welcome their third baby. Well, 19th October was their twin daughter's 4th birthday… Thus, the couple celebrated the birthday in a cute way keeping in mind the safety measures of Covid-19 pandemic. Teejay has shared the images of low-key birthday party on her Instagram and awed us with their wonderful celebration.

Going with a 'Fairy Land' theme, both Bella and Vienna are dressed up in cute pink gowns and are seen posing with the beautiful birthday cakes. In the next pic, these angels posed with their friends who are enjoying the snow-themed party. The last two pics show off the beautiful and classy birthday party decorations. Those colourful balloons, floral decorations and cute cupcakes made the girls rock the party…



Teejay also expressed her happiness and shared how they celebrated the birthday party amid Covid-19 pandemic. She wrote, "Took two days to recover from the smallest birthday party ever! 🙈 It doesn't matter if you have five guests or fifty, the effort is still the same! Haha! But in these times, we do the best we can. :) I also learned that children don't care if only a few friends come over - as long as they laugh and play and have fun, they are happy. (Kids are so easy to please!) 😄 Happiest #birthday to my dearest #daughters who I love even more for being such sweet, simple human beings.. ❤️😊



@fairylights.events @ankzz81 Thank you for executing my 'fairyland' theme so beautifully, for transforming my living room into such a magical space! 🙏

@dessert_desire02 Thank you for the beautiful twin unicorn cakes and the piñata!".

This another cute post from Teejay which was posted on the occasion of her daughter's birthday… Teejay shared the story of her delivery and awed us!!!

Two little angels Bella and Vienna enjoying in the lush green garden…

