Kareena Gets Support From Pooja Hegde, Taapsee and Priyamani Over Alleged Fee Hike For Playing Sita Role In Ramayana

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor was recently criticized after reports came out that she demanded Rs 12 cores to play the 'Sita' role in the Indian epic movie Ramayana. Well, Pooja Hegde came in support of her and said, she is asking what she thinks she is worth.

Pooja hedge spoke to the media on this issue and said, "Like the song goes, 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (People will always have an opinion because that's what they do)'. That's a part and parcel of the job and I am sure even Kareena herself was unfazed by it. More power to her! She is asking for what she thinks she is worth and it is the producer's call at the end of the day on what he thinks he can pay. So more power to her. The more women realise their worth, the more they will even get what they deserve."

Well, Taapsee Pannu and Priyamani also supported Kareena Kapoor. Priyamani also spoke to the media and said, "Regarding the pay parity I would definitely say that if a woman is asking for what she deserves I think it is because she deserves it. That is her market thing and she deserves it what she is asking for. So I don't think you should question that...These ladies have reached a point where they can say what they want to... You can't make a comment on that person just because you think that it's wrong that doesn't mean that the person doesn't deserve it."

Coming to Taapsee Pannu, she said, "If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, 'iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)'. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that."

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. This Hindi movie is a comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners.