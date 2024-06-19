Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana team up for Meghna Gulzar's film on Disha's case

Every day, atrocities such as murders, rapes, and sexual harassment against women occur across the country. However, the brutal 2019 murder on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana's capital, left the entire nation in shock. This horrific incident involved four youths who brutally raped and murdered a young woman, whose identity was protected by the police; she was named Disha. Now, this harrowing case is set to be adapted into a Hindi film.

Renowned director Meghna Gulzar, daughter of the esteemed writer Gulzar, is set to bring Disha's tragic story to life on the silver screen. Meghna has previously directed critically acclaimed films such as 'Talwar', 'Raazi', 'Chhapaak', and 'Sam Bahadur'. Hindi film insiders have confirmed that Meghna and her team are diligently working on the adaptation of Disha's case.

Bollywood is abuzz with speculation that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana will play the lead roles in this upcoming film. Both stars are reportedly in discussions to portray pivotal roles in Meghna Gulzar's film on the Hyderabad rape case. Sources suggest that KareTalwarena and Ayushmann have already read the script and expressed their interest in participating in the project. Notably, this will mark the first collaboration between Kareena and Ayushmann.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana likely on board, Meghna Gulzar is expected to finalise the agreements soon. The film is slated to commence regular shooting by the end of 2024, with plans to release it in theatres in 2025.

Previous Telugu films based on Disha's incident failed to leave a significant impact on the audience. However, with Meghna Gulzar at the helm and the involvement of high-profile actors like Kareena and Ayushmann, this Hindi adaptation is poised to generate substantial buzz and draw considerable attention.

The encounter of the four accused in the Disha case, which occurred at the time, sparked considerable controversy. Some critics argued that the encounter was a way to placate public outrage. How Meghna Gulzar will choose to narrate this sensitive and controversial story has become a topic of great interest.