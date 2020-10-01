Kareena Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Reminisce Their Grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor On Her Second Death Anniversary

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of late showman of Bollywood Raj Kapoor left to heavenly abode two years back. She breathed her last on 1St October 2018 due to cardiac arrest. Bollywood glam doll Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor reminisce their grandmother Krishna Ji on this day and dropped heartfelt posts on their Instagram stories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan





This 'Jab We Met' actress shared a framed photo, Krishna Raj Kapoor. Bebo dropped a red coloured 'Heart' symbol on this post and reminisced her grandmother.



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni





Riddhima shared a beautiful throwback picture of her grandmother. She is seen dressed up in a pink suit and seen sitting on a sofa. Riddhima wrote, "We miss you" and showed off her love.



Krishna Raj Kapoor ji breathed her last on 1st October 2020 just after two days Rishi Kapoor left for the US for her cancer treatment and thus he couldn't attend the funeral of his mother.

Bollywood's legendary actor Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in May 1946. This couple had 5 children Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Well, Randhir and Rishi Kapoor were also actors and even their children Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are also serving Bollywood with their ace acting skills.