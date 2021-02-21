Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Are Blessed With A Baby Boy

It's again a baby boy to the Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Our dear Bebo gave birth to the little bundle of joy yesterday night at Bridge Candy Hospital (Mumbai). Saif and Kareena released a joint statement and this news has brought cheer among all their fans… Even their fans are pouring the wishes on social media and most of the Bollywood stars are also congratulating the couple after welcoming their second child.

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child in the wee hours of 21st February, 2021. She was admitted in the Bridge Candy Hospital (Mumbai) last night itself.

This 'Good Newzzz' actress was working even during her second trimester of the pregnancy and also threw major maternity fashion goals with her amazing style sense. She completed the shooting of Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and also took part in a few endorsement shootings. She never restricted herself to the house even during her first pregnancy as well. Now, both Pataudi and Kapoor Khaandan families are happy with this great news. The couple also moved to their new home in Mumbai before the birth of their second child.





Kareena looked all happy and charming in her 9th month pregnancy photoshoot…





Little Taimur has turned into a big brother and is all happy welcoming his little sibling…

Well, last year, this power couple have announced the happy news of pregnancy through a joint statement… "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor said it in a statement.

Even Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the rumours and doled out that, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company".