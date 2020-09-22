Kareena Kapoor And Soha Ali Khan Remember Legend Mansoor Ali Khan On His Death Anniversary

On the occasion of legend Mansoor Ali Khan's death anniversary, his daughter Soha Ali Khan and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor reminisced this great cricketer. These both Bollywood actors took to their Instagram accounts and dropped throwback candid clicks Of Mansoor ji.

Soha dropped a throwback pic of her dad… Mansoor ji is seen smiling in this pic wearing stylish sunnies. Soha also wrote, "1941-2011 ❤️ To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die". This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia dropped 'Heart' emoji's in the comments section.



Even Kareena shared the throwback pic of Mansoor ji where he is seen enjoying the view from the balcony. He looked stylish in this black and white pic wearing the sweater and modish goggles.



Tiger Pataudi is the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team who lead Team India at the age of 21. He played 46 test matches and hold the record of 6 centuries and 16 half-centuries. He married Sharmila Tagore in 1969 and had three children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba.



Mansoor ji passed away in 2011 battling with the lung infection. Thus on this special day, Soha and Kareena reminisced this great cricketer. Well, Kareena stood by the side of Saif's family when Mansoor ji passed away. Sharmila Tagore once spoke in a radio show and said how Kareena supported them in the tough times… "I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn't draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."

