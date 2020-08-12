Kareena Kapoor And Soha Ali Khan Shower Their Love On Birthday Girl Sara Ali Khan

Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan is all happy as she is receiving love from all corners of the Bollywood. Sara is celebrating her birthday amidst her family members and is having fun. Even her dear ones Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also showered their love on this beauty through social media. Sara Ali Khan turned a year older and is celebrating her 25th birthday today. Sara headed to Goa along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim to celebrate her birthday in a gala way. She even dropped her cycle ride pic with her brother a couple of days ago and made us know her whereabouts.

Kareena Kapoor

In this post, Kareena dropped a cute throwback pic of Sara Ali Khan… The little Sara is seen feeding pizza to her dear father Saif!!! Both looked so cute and stole the hearts. Kareena also wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 ❤️🎈



Eat loads of pizza 🍕

Big hug ❤️".

Even Karisma Kapoor also liked this post and left her comment… She wrote, "Happy birthday @saraalikhan95 🎉".

Soha Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's lovely aunt Soha Ali Khan has dropped a beautiful pic along with wishing 'Happy Birthday'. Both Sara and Soha are seen smiling in this selfie pic!!! Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine 🌟 always. Much love 💕".



Coming to Sara Ali Khan's work front, she will join the shooting of Atrangi Re movie. This movie has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the lead characters. Along with that, Sara will also be seen in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 movie.