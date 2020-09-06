Kareena Kapoor And Taimur Cheer For Manchester City Wearing Their New Jerseys

Bollywood glam doll Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her second pregnancy phase amid Covid-19 lockdown. She is all spending her time with Taimur and Saif in this lockdown period and is also staying close to her fans through social media. Off late, Kareena dropped a couple of pics along with Taimur and looked cool sporting in 'Manchester City Jerseys'.

In these pics, both front and backside of the jerseys are seen… Kareena and little Taimur posed wearing the new football team jerseys and looked cool supporting Manchester city football team. These custom-made jerseys have Kareena and Taimur's name printed on it. Kareena also wrote, "Excuse us... Got to go cheer for our favourite team 😍💯". Both son and mother are happy cheering the team with 'Thumbs Up' pose. Even Kareena's baby bump is seen clearly in these pics.

A few days ago, Kareena and Saif announced the news of their second pregnancy through a joint statement. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support".

Coming to Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Due to Covid-19, the film's release is postponed to December 2021.