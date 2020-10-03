Kareena Kapoor Drops A Cool Selfie And Gives Out An Update About Her Pregnancy

Bollywood glam doll Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her second pregnancy and is giving out strong fashion goals… Off late, this 'Good Newz' lead lady has dropped a cool pic on her Instagram and flaunted her baby bump in a stylish appeal…

With this post, Kareena doled out that, she is 5 months pregnant and still going strong!!! This pretty selfie is clicked by the side of the pool. Kareena looked gorgeous in black and white Kaftan and is seen relaxing and soaked up in the sun!!! Her no-makeup look and bun hairdo just awed us…

The radiant glow in her face couldn't stop all her fans from gushing over the photo. Kareena also wrote, "5 months and going strong…

PS: The #KaftanSeries continues…".

Well, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child and they announced this new through a joint statement. Our little Taimur is going to turn into a big brother…

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Bollywood's Mr. Perfect Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie. This flick is directed by Advait Chandan and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures banners. Vijay Sethupathi, Mona Singh and Yogi Babu will also be seen in other prominent roles in this movie.