Kareena Kapoor Khan calls 2025 a ‘difficult year’ for her family: We cried a lot

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her social media account to reflect on the year 2025, which she called ‘tough’ for her and her entire family.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself posing with husband Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year… we walked this far.”

The actress reflected on the lessons 2025 taught them. She wrote, “2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families… But we went through it, heads held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here… 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all, and that children are braver than we think. (sic)”

Further expressing gratitude to her fans and loved ones for being with them through thick and thin, Kareena wrote, “We want to thank our fans, our friends, and everyone who stood by us and continues to support us… and above all, the lord almighty.” As the Khan family gears up to enter 2026, Kareena mentioned that they are only filled with gratitude and positivity.

“We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity, and an undying passion for what we do best... the movies... Like I always say, CHAR DI KALA. Happy New Year, everyone…!”

For the uninitiated, Kareena's husband and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a burglar in January 2025 at his own residence, following which he was hospitalised for nearly 10 days. The actor faced multiple stab wounds and a spinal injury.

Saif, months after the attack, for the first time, went on record to elaborate on the terrifying incident during an appearance on the talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The actor had revealed that along with him, his younger son Jeh and their nanny were among the victims of the knife attack.

Recalling the incident while in conversation on the talk show, Saif described how the event unfolded in the middle of the night while his family, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, were at home.

He said, “We had just gone to sleep, and Kareena had been out, and I had finished watching the movies with the boys, and they had gone to sleep. It was actually quite late, around 2 o'clock in the morning. Kareena came back, we had a small chat, and then we went to sleep.”

He elaborated, “Suddenly the maid came in, and she said that somebody was there in Jeh's room and asking for money. I barged into Jeh's room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife.”

Saif further explained that the attacker had already injured Jeh and was trying to flee. “While poking the knife at Jeh and the nanny, he had already slightly cut Jeh on his hand and had also hurt the nanny while he was poking a knife at them.”

He further said, “I kind of walked in, and I saw this guy, and I thought that he was smaller than me, which means he was not very large, and so I jumped on him. Jeh later told me that it was a big mistake and suggested that I should have punched or kicked him or something. But I jumped, and we started this fight, and then we both went crazy. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me, and I tried to remember my training, and I blocked him a couple of times here and there. I suddenly felt this thump in my back, and that was really very hard and bad.”

He added. “At that point, he had cut me everywhere—my neck and my back—and there was blood everywhere.” Saif also spoke about his son Taimur’s fear in that moment. “I kind of looked at Taimur, and Taimur looked at me upstairs and said that, ‘Oh my God.’ He thought I was probably going to die. I said, ‘No, I don't think so. But I have got a pain in the back, and I am not going to die. I am fine.’”

Talking about Kareena and Saif, the couple are currently on a holiday where they will be ringing in their New Year, along with their kids Taimur and Jeh.

The actress has been sharing an umpteen number of pictures from their exotic vacation.