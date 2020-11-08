Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump And Looks Stunning In Her Latest Pics…

Bollywood ace actress Kareena Kapoor is all enjoying her second pregnancy phase and also making us eye on her ultimate fashion tales flaunting her baby bump… Off late, Kareena Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi at her work location. Although it is Sunday, Kareena Kapoor is seen at her work place and posed to cameras stepping out of her vanity van.

Bollywood's ace photographer Manav Manglani has snapped Kareena stepping out of vanity van… He dropped a small video on his Instagram and made us witness the awesome pic of our dear Bebo…









In this video, Kareena is seen carefully stepping out of her vanity van with the help of her assistant and seen wearing a mask. She sported in a striped gown…









Even Viral Bhayani also clicked Kareena Kapoor… She was seen at Mehboob Studios along with maintaining social distance.









Even Kareena Kapoor also dropped the same stunning image on the Instagram page and looked beautiful. She was seen near the screen which had the ace director of Bollywood Barkha Dutt. She also wrote, "With none other than @barkha.dutt... such an honour to have the tables turned... my most favourite episode... season 3... coming soon ❤️❤️💪💪

#FilmyMirchi #Mirchi #WhatWomenWant #DaburAmlaAloeVera @filmy.mirchi @radiomirchi #DaburAmlaAloeVeraWhatWomenWa".

Kareena Kapoor wore a satin turquoise blue striped dress which features low hemline. This gown also had puffy sleeves was pleated from the waist. Even the monochrome cloth belt and pointed heels upped her style quotient. She went with minimal makeup and left her tresses loose. The episode with Barkha Dutt for the 'Filmy Mirchi' talk show will be aired on this entertainment channel soon.









The show is titled as 'What Women Want'… B-Town glam doll Kareena Kapoor is all ready holding the coffee mug… The third season of this talk show will be aired soon.









Both gorgeous ladies Neha Dhupia and Kareena Kapoor in one frame…









This is another quirky pose of Kareena… She is all excited to be the part of this entertaining show.