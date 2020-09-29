Kareena Kapoor posts adorable picture of Inaaya, Taimur
Highlights
naaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday. Inaaya's aunt, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet birthday message for her.
Kareena shared a picture of Inaaya and her son Taimur reading books. She captioned the image, "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya."
Soha posted a family picture. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha are seen posing for the camera.
"Three years old today @khemster2," Soha wrote.
Kareena is married to Soha's brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016, while Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal a year later.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story