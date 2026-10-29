- WPL 2027: Choosing four overseas players in playing XI will be really hard, says Klinger
- Anthropic launches new tools to help businesses monitor AI spending and costs
- PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 407.56-crore Banas Dairy projects, lay foundation stone for two Bio-CNG plants tomorrow
- Australian teenager dies in hospital after drive-by shooting
- 'Dangerous for democracy,' Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' boast
- MP govt transfers 12 IPS officers, reshuffles police administration
- Cyberabad Traffic Police plans one-way loop to ease traffic at IT corridor
- Nearly Rs 35 Crore Allegedly Missing from PNB Accounts in Greater Noida, Five Employees Suspended
Kareena Kapoor says 'Too good' as Alia Bhatt asks Orry to dress like Poo
In Short
On Thursday, Orry shared a hilarious video on his official Instagram handle, where he was seen wearing the pink shimmery crop top, paired with a beige-tan mini skirt and a faux fur stole, one of Poo's most memorable looks from the movie.
Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt and Orry recreated the iconic Poo look from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and they even managed to get a reaction from none other than the OG, Kareena Kapoor.
On Thursday, Orry shared a hilarious video on his official Instagram handle, where he was seen wearing the pink shimmery crop top, paired with a beige-tan mini skirt and a faux fur stole, one of Poo's most memorable looks from the movie.
An excited Orry asked Alia, "Alia, how am I looking?" and when Alia responded with a laugh, Orry pointed out, "Alia, it's not funny; you asked me to dress like Kareena".
"I asked you to dress like Winny the Pooh, not Poo".
An upset Orry then left the room.
The original Poo, Kareena, took to the comment section of the post and shared, "Too good", followed by a red heart emoticon.
Reacting to this, Orry wrote, "@kareenakapoorkhan wait for the next one".
Alia also commented, "What’s at the back??", along with a laughing with tears emoji. Replying to her, Orry commented, "a party".
Bebo as Poo has become one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood over time. She is not just an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, but has emerged as a perfect representative of a confident and outspoken young woman of the early 2000s.
From her blush-pink lehenga in 'Bole Chudiyan' to her red dress in 'You Are My Soniya', every attire of Kareena in 'K3G' holds a special place in the memory of both fashion and movie buffs.
Talking about Alia and Kareena, these two share a great rapport.
The two actresses even appeared together on 'Koffee With Karan Season 8'. When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Bebo who could be the"new-age Poo" in a true Poo manner, Kareena said,
"Not applicable," implying that no one can replace her in that memorable character.
Water, Water Everywhere: Srikakulam Villages Flooded
Rain alert issued to AP amid formation of new weather system in Bay of Bengal
‘Aage Badho, Daro Mat!’ Rahul’s Battle Cry for November 1 Rally
BJP Holds High-Level Huddle to Plan Rallies, Strategise for Polls
Heavy rain warning issued across Andhra Pradesh
Telangana likely to get rain and thunderstorm activity