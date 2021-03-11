Kareena Kapoor Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes For Her Niece Samaira Kapur

Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor always stays active on social media and keeps on treating her fans with her latest updates. Off late, she dropped the pics of her new hairstyle post-delivery and also created a buzz on social media. Today being Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira's birthday, this lovely 'Maasi' dropped sweet birthday wishes on her Instagram along with sharing a cute throwback pic with her niece.





Along with sharing a cute throwback pic with her cute children, Kareena also wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever.

Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby ❤️

Happy birthday Samuuuu ❤️❤️".

Well, Kareena Kapoor also stepped out post-delivery for styling up her hair and dropped the same videos and pics on her Instagram Stories…













In this pic, Kareena is seen happily posing with her stylist.













In this pic, Bebo is flaunting her new hairstyle…













In the last pic, Kareena posed beautifully in the sun-kissed aura…





Kareena also dropped the image on her Instagram and posed beautifully with a no-makeup look. She also wrote, "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers ❤️❤️👯‍♀‍👯‍♀‍

Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori".

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy in the wee hours of 21st February, 2021 at Breach Candy hospital… Saif Ali Khan shared an official statement and was happy to share this news with all his fans… "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."