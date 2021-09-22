Kareena Kapoor Shares A Perfect Family Picture And Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Birthday Celebration

Pataudi khaandan bahu Kareena Kapoor, who is an avid social media user and ace actress celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday. Well, she flew to a picturesque and tropical island a couple of days back with her dear hubby Saif and two little ones. She is having a complete joyous vacay time.



Kareena had a special birthday aura and she gave us a glimpse of her amazing party time sharing a beautiful family pic on her Instagram page… Take a look!

In this pic, Kareena is seen holding little Jeh while Saif is holding the hands of big brother Taimur. Both the father and son twinned in white kurta-pyjama while Kareena looked chic in a printed gown. They are seen enjoying the day on the seaside. Even the beautiful 'Happy Birthday' words are seen burning bright against the clear blue sea. Sharing this pic, Kareena jotted down, "Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself".

This pic garnered millions of views and Deepika Padukone dropped the birthday wishes in the comments section. "Happy Birthday! Wishing you good health and peace of mind always… @kareenakapoorkhan."

Kareena's name was all trending on Twitter and Instagram yesterday as most of her friends and co-stars along with her fans wished her through social media sharing her pictures and videos. Well, B-Town celebs like Karan Johar and Malaika Arora to industry folks such as Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar and a few others showered birthday love on this glam doll.

Well, yesterday Kareena shared a beautiful pic on the occasion of her birthday and made us go aww with their couple goals.





In this pic, Saif is seen holding Kareena with much love! He looked cool in a white kurta while Kareena also looked awesome in a no-makeup pic. Even her accessories like the watch, gold bangles and a diamond bracelet along with a beautiful diamond ring made this pic garner millions of views.



Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. This movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas, 2021…