Kareena Kapoor Surprises Saif Ali Khan By Digging Out 50 Best Memories Of His Life

Saif Ali Khan just celebrated his 50th birthday in a gala way just a few hours back… He celebrated this birthday with much joy and happiness amidst his family members. Saif's dear wife Kareena Kapoor turned his birthday into a special one and made it into the best memory with all her love and surprises…







Just before a couple of hours' when the special day comes to an end, this B-Town actress surprised Saif by digging out the 50 best and endearing memories of his life and made it into a video… From Saif's childhood pics to their wedding and his kid's pics to their love time, Kareena made sure that Saif's 50 wonderful years will be remembered through this awesome video.

Along with this video, Kareena also dropped a few heart-warming words and showered all her love on her dear hubby… "Happy birthday

I made a video for Saif's 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night.

It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart ❤️❤️!

Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!".

Even Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra commented on this post and wished Saif on his 50th birthday…

Kareena celebrated Saif's 50th birthday in a special way and invited his close friends and family members to the gala party which went well even after 1 AM in the night.

Along with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, even Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan wished her brother with a few lovely words…





In this pic, Soha and her hubby Kunal are seen posing with Saif in all smiles… She also wrote, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2".

Even many Bollywood actors wished Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday through social media and showered all their love on this ace actor…