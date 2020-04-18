Kargil war soldier's Hindi biopic to be helmed by Tamil director

Tamil director Vishnuvardhan, who made his foray into Telugu moviedom with the ill-fated Pawan Kalyan film ' Panjaa' in 2011 is now headed towards Hindi film industry. An under-production film 'Shershah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is his launch pad in Mumbai. The film is being produced by a team of film people including Karan Johar and tentatively scheduled for release in July.

Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died at an age of 25 during the Kargil war, the film also has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, marking yet another debut for a southern film icon in Hindi. The director, who has been a close associate of actor Ajith Kumar was specially complimented for his achievement by the hero himself. Ajith is reported to have said that despite a delayed launch in Hindi, Vishnu Vardhan's career would definitely touch a fresh level of success.

Having begun his innings in the film world with a child artiste role in Mani Ratnam's ' Anjali' released in 1991, Vishnu Vardhan has directed eight films since 2003. He is known for stylish, action entertainers and his film ' Billa' (2007) with Ajith Kumar was also remade into Telugu with Prabhas in the lead.