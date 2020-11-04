Karwa Chauth 2020: Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate This Festival With Great Joy…

Today being the most auspicious 'Karwa Chauth' festival, all the ladies are eagerly waiting to witness the moon… Even our dear Bollywood ladies are all dressed up in statement red sarees and are ready to break their fast witnessing the moon. From Kajol to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Divya Khosla Kumar to Sunita Kapoor dropped their festive looks on their Instagram and made us go awe…

Kajol





Bollywood's ace actress Kajol and heartthrob of Ajay Devgn has kept the fast on this special day and is eagerly waiting to witness the moon… She is beautiful draping a statement red saree and added glitzy gold ornaments which upped her festive attire. We can witness her awesome and funny expressions being hungry and waiting for the moon. Kajol also captioned each image and wrote, "Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below )

1. Waiting for the moon with ❤️n patience

2. Slowly losing it

3. Serial killer is happening

4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh....

5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!"









Wow!!! Kajol looks amazing and beautiful in the red saree makes us go awe with her cute smile. "To moon 🌒... the hunger games begin .."

Bipasha Basu





Bollywood's power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen in much love!!! These cosy pics made us witness their never-ending love. Karan looked handsome in his black outfit and made a statement with his small pony hairdo. As usual, Bipasha stole the lime light posing in a gorgeous and designer festive attire. She also wrote, "With my heart @iamksgofficial celebrating #karwachauth ❤️ I am truly blessed for my love.

I love you @iamksgofficial ❤️Thank you for all your love ❤️

#monkeylove".





This post makes us witness the beautiful festive look of Bipasha… She wore a red kuti and matching loose pants teaming it with an orange coloured net dupatta. Her gold jhumki's, statement red lipstick, bindi and flowy straight tresses gave her a classy appeal.

Raj Kundra





This ace businessman has dropped a funny meme on his Instagram page and wished his dear wife a 'Happy Karwa Chauth'. He also wrote, "To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men wishing you a Happy Karva Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day. Men try fasting with your wife it saves you from their hanger spells 😅 brings equality and above all increases the Love ❤️ 11 years and fasting 😇🧿! #Love #gratitude #wife #karvachauth #rajfuntra".

Shilpa Shetty





Wow… Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous, beautiful and ultimate in her 'Karwa Chauth' festive attire. She also draped a designer red saree which is enhanced with golden floral print. Those traditional red bangles, antique choker and simple diamond studs gave her a regal look.









Well, Shilpa was also snapped at Sunita Kapoor's house along with her 'Karwa Chauth' thali and other Pooja items.

Maheep Kapoor





Well, Sunita Kapoor brought all the ladies together… Even Maheep Kapoor also arrived at her house dressed up in a shimmery maroon festive attire.









Bhavana Pandey at Sunita Kapoor's house…









Neelam arrived at Sunitaji's house…









Beautiful couple Sanjay Kapoor and his wife all ready to witness the moon. Even all other ladies are seen decorating their 'Karwa Chauth' plates.









All the ladies looking beautiful and gorgeous in their statement festive attires…

Pinkie Roshan





Bollywood's ace filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's wife who is recently recovered from Covid-19 is all set to celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival with all joy… The beautifully decorated plate is seen!!1 She also wrote, "#getting ready for another tradition ,a preparation #for the long and healthy life and prayers for my husband # @rakesh_roshan9 #happy karvachauth to all out there and prayers for peace🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".









Here are the traditional chooda's…









Ready with draping a statement red saree!!!









The plate is all set with traditional Pooja items like flowers, water, diya, and red thread…

Divya Khosla Kumar





This Bollywood beauty is all set for witnessing the moon and looking beautiful in designer pink anarkali enhanced with floral prints.

Tahira Kashyap





Ayushmann's heartthrob Tahira has applied a beautiful floral mehndi on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth'. She also wrote, "Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes ❄️ ( paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus🦠 wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago".

Raveena Tandon





Along with showing off her beautiful 'Karwa Chauth' attire, Raveena Tandon also doled out how important this festival is for her… "I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . 🙏🏻 Happy #KarvaChauth ♥️🌕 Outfit- @gopivaiddesigns HMU- @vijaysharmahairandmakeup stylist- @style__inn by @richa_r29 assisted by @ashita_vardhan.""

She wore a designer red kurti enhanced with golden intricate embroidery…

Divyanka Tripathi





Our dear Ishita is waiting for the moon…

Ankita Bhargava





Here is the simple yet classy festive look of Ankita…

Happy Karwa Chauth… Celebrate it with great joy!!!