Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Patel Looks Modish In His Mr Bajaj Avatar

Ekta Kapoor's prestigious and famous daily soap 'KasautiZindagi Kay 2' is all set to return to small screens after the 3 months' lockdown period. The makers of this popular serial have made small changes to its story and characters following the rules of Government. According to sources, Karan Patel will replace Ronit Roy and essay the role of Mr Bajaj in this serial.

Off late, the first look of Karan Patel as Mr Bajaj as made the audience go gaga over him…





Karan is looking modish and handsome in the maroon suit… Karan sported wearing black trousers, black shirt and a maroon blazer along with matching striped pocket square and appeared suave to the paps.

We all know that KZK2 revolves around the beautiful love story of Anurag and Prerna. But with the entry of Mr Bajaj and Komalika change the fate of these two love birds and thus get separated. Anurag marries Komalika and Prerna stays with Mr. Babaj and turns into the mother of his daughter.

Well, after a leap Anurag and Prerna have become rivals falling into the trap of Komalika. The story just turned interesting but all of a sudden the lockdown made us go saddened with the show going off from the TV channel.

Speaking about his role on the serial, Karan doled out that, "The writers are planning some major twists but I don't know what they are. Every actor gives something new and unique to a character, I'll try to do the same. But I have seen the original as I was a part of it".

He also added that "People say with age comes maturity, I say with mascara comes maturity."

"Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people's minds for years. So, it's a matter of honour to take it ahead from were Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as MrBhalla (his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) had become over a period of six years", he added.

KasautiZindagi Kay 2 is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and is aired on Star Plus which has ParthSamthaan and Erica Fernandes as the lead actors.