Katrina Kaif dazzles in a yellow dress at Salman Khan's birthday bash; See Photos

The superstar of Bollywood Saman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today and unlike the rest of the years, the actor is celebrating his birthday in Mumbai. Previously Salman Khan has mostly celebrated his special day with his family in his farmhouse, however, this year is more precious for the actor because of a reason. Apparently, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma is pregnant with her second child and her delivery date is due soon. This is the reason why the Dabangg actor wanted to celebrate this year with his family and close friends in the city itself.

While many Bollywood celebrities like Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rani Mukerji and others graced the occasion of Salman's birthday, one person that caught our attention was none other than style queen Katrina Kaif. The diva arrived in a bright yellow dress which had a wide brown belt attached to it. She looked absolutely stunning in it. While arriving at Salman's birthday bash, Katrina waved and smiled at the paparazzi.

Talking about her work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavansham opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will mark the comeback of one of the favourite on-screen couples of Bollywood Akshay and Katrina who last worked together in films like Namastey London and Tees Maar Khan. The audience absolutely adores them together and they can't wait for them to once again spill their magic on screen. As far the film Sooryavansham is concerned, this will be Rohit Shetty's third cop franchise after Singham and Simmba.



























