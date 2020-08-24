Katrina Kaif Drops An Amazing Throwback Pic With Anushka Sharma

Bollywood glam doll Katrina Kaif always stays active on social media. She keeps on treating her fans with throwback pics, fashionable clicks and glam tales on her Instagram. Off late, Katrina shared an amazing throwback image and made all of us go awe… Both Anushka Sharma and Katrina are seen posing to cams happily and having fun!!!

In this post, Katrina Kaif is seen chilling with Anushka Sharma… Both sported in a western attires and are laughing out loud lying on a sofa!!! Katrina also wrote, "Just felt happy seeing this pic 📷 🧡@anushkasharma…".



Even Anushka Sharma left her comment and doled out, "It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment ! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina 🤗💜".

Well, this pic was shared just yesterday… Katrina is happily enjoying the monsoon season holding the umbrella. She sported in a jacket and looked cool holding yellow-black umbrella. Along with this pic, Katrina also penned a poem on rains…



"When it rains ,

I share my umbrella.

If I have no umbrella,

I share the rain .☔️🙂.

- anonymous".

Coming to Katrina's work front, she will be seen Sooryavanshi movie and share screen space with Akshay Kumar. This Rohit Shetty directorial is the most awaited movie in Bollywood!