Katrina Kaif Reviews Kesari: Chapter 2, Calls Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan "Terrific"

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been praising Kesari: Chapter 2, the much awaited follow-up to Akshay Kumar's 2019 blockbuster, which opened in theatres on April 18.

On Saturday, Katrina praised the crew behind the stirring historical drama and shared the movie's poster on Instagram Stories. She added, "I'm so proud of you, Karan Singh Tyagi, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari—you told an untold story so beautifully."

"Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday were just terrific," the actress said, praising the film's main cast. Congratulations to Karan Johar, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective.

Prior to this, Katrina and Akshay Kumar appeared together on screen in a number of popular films, such as Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is King, and Sooryavanshi.

Kesari: Chapter 2 delves into the horrific events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, and is directed by rookie Karan Singh Tyagi. As he battles to reveal the horrific reality of the massacre, in which British forces opened fire on a peaceful assembly at the direction of Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, the movie follows renowned attorney C. Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar).

The film, which is co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Leo Media Collective, and Dharma Productions, also has important roles from R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Other Bollywood stars have also shown support for the film. Ibrahim Ali Khan wrote, “Full power. Congratulations and all the best, guys.” Director duo Raj & DK described the film as “assured, gripping and intense with super performances,” while Arjun Kapoor said, “Proud to see stories like this being told. More power to the team. This one's gonna roar.”

Kesari: Chapter 2 continues the legacy of the original film, which portrayed the iconic Battle of Saragarhi and starred Parineeti Chopra alongside Akshay Kumar.