Katrina Kaif turns Barbie in pink tie-dye outfit

Katrina Kaif
Actress Katrina Kaif channels her inner Barbie spirit in a new video she has posted on social media, dressed in a pink outfit.

Actress Katrina Kaif channels her inner Barbie spirit in a new video she has posted on social media, dressed in a pink outfit. In a motion picture she posted on Instagram, Katrina sports a bright pink tie-dye shirt dress. She completes her look with minimum make-up and hoop earrings. "Cover me in (sun emoji)," Katrina captioned the clip, which currently has 586K likes.

Katrina Kaif's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan. The actress is also attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan's untitled next film opposite Vijay Sethupati.



