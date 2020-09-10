KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Drops The Pics Of Safety Measures Taken On The Sets

After recovering from Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan has resumed his shoot for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12th season. This versatile actor dropped the pics from the sets of KBC on his Instagram account and made us knowabout the precautionary measures taken on the sets. The shooting of this biggest reality show started on Monday with all the necessary measures.









Precaution at work and in caution!!! In this post, Amitabh is seen sitting on the 'Host Seat'… All his makeup men and other crew are seen wearing PPE kits and masks along with face shields. Big B also wrote, "be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should ..🙏…".









In this post, Amitabh is dropped the glimpse of first day shoot along with showing us the grandeur sets of KBC 12th season. Big B is seen welcoming the audience in his own swag doling out, "आदरआदाबअभिनंदनआभार .. 🙏."

Well, Ranveer Singh liked this post and also commented "Love you King…" showering his love on Big B.





Through this tweet, Amitabh ji celebrated the 20 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He wrote, "T 3652 - 20 साल ;१२वाँपर्व ; KBC : कौनबनेगाकरोड़पति , आरम्भ ! (20 years, 12th festival, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, begin!)."





Our dear Big B is recently recovered from Covid-19 after getting treated at Nanavati hospital. All his family members Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai were also tested positive for this pandemic and got admitted in Nanavati hospital for better treatment. Now all are fine and back to normalcy after testing negative.