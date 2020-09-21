KBC 12th Season: Amitabh Bachchan Makes His Fans Know The Importance Of Wearing A Mask With His Quirky Post

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is now busy with the shooting of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' reality show. After getting recovered from Covid-19 pandemic, he resumed shooting for KBC 12th season recently and is also sharing the pics directly from the sets. Through his Instagram page, we can know how the organizers of this reality show are making sure that, all the precautionary measures are strictly followed to go with a hassle-free environment.

Off late, Big B shared a quirky post and made us know the importance of wearing a mask in this pandemic period…





In this post, Amitabh is seen posing angrily to the cams for not bringing his mask even after the shot is done… He also wrote, "... at the shoot ..

"bring me my mask .. the shot is DONE ..!!!

Aaarrghrrrr !!!".

This is quite funny… Big B looked awesome in this pose sporting in a yellow hoodie!!!





In this post, Big B is seen wearing the face shield and continuing his shoot for KBC 12th season… He also wrote, "... be safe .. and be in protection ..".

Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family were tested positive for Coronavirus in July and all of them got treated in Nanavati hospital. After testing negative, all of them were discharged from the hospital and are now taking rest at their home.