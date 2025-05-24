‘Kesari Veer’ review: Heroism meets history, but misses the mark

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, Akanksha Sharma, Aruna Irani, Kiran Kumar, Barkha Bisht, Himanshu Malhotra

Director: Prince Dhiman And Kanubhai Chauhan

Writer: Kanubhai Chauhan and Shitiz Srivastava

Rating: 2/5

Kesari Veer, a historical action-drama set in the 14th century, draws from real-life events to narrate a tale of faith, defiance, and cultural pride. With an epic backdrop of religious resistance and imperial oppression, the film promises grandeur and heroism — but ultimately delivers a patchy, overextended narrative that struggles to hold its ground.

Story:

The story begins with a heartwarming exchange between a mother and son, introducing the sacred significance of the Somnath Temple and establishing spiritual strength as a central theme. The young boy, Hamirji Gohil, grows up to witness his homeland, Saurashtra, threatened by the tyrannical Tughlaq dynasty. As Jalaluddin Zafar Khan (Vivek Oberoi) plots to raze Somnath and expand his control, Hamirji (Sooraj Pancholi) and the deeply spiritual Bhil community, led by Vegdaji (Suniel Shetty), rise in rebellion. What follows is a classic clash between good and evil — unfortunately, the execution lacks the tension and tightness that such a premise demands.

Performances:

Sooraj Pancholi delivers a sincere performance as the resolute Hamirji, embodying youthful valor with conviction. Suniel Shetty shines in a role that aligns well with his grounded screen persona, providing the film with a steady moral center. Vivek Oberoi, though visually effective as the power-hungry Zafar Khan, is let down by a one-dimensional role. Debutante Akanksha Sharma, playing Rajal, exudes charm but is underutilized in a story that rarely gives her room to grow.

Technicalities:

Visually, Kesari Veer is striking. The cinematography captures sweeping landscapes, opulent sets, and traditional costumes that successfully immerse the viewer in a bygone era. The production design is meticulous, and action choreography has its moments of grandeur. However, the film’s pacing is hindered by excessive exposition, abrupt song placements, and a runtime of nearly three hours that feels indulgent rather than epic.

Analysis:

At its core, Kesari Veer wants to be a stirring tale of legacy, sacrifice, and devotion. But while the themes resonate, the film is burdened by a sluggish screenplay, jarring tonal shifts, and lack of emotional depth. The narrative fails to evoke the gravitas or urgency that its historical setting demands. Despite capable performances and stunning visuals, the storytelling is inconsistent and, at times, tiresome.

Kesari Veer is a visual spectacle that aspires to tell a powerful story but falls short due to its uneven narrative and lack of emotional engagement. It's a film with noble intentions and historical relevance — but one that ultimately feels more like a missed opportunity than a cinematic triumph.