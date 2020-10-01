Khaali Peeli: Get Ready To Watch The ‘Mad’ Ride Of Ishaan And Ananya

We all know that Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey starrer 'Khaali Peeli' movie is going to hit the Zee Plex screens in a few hours (2nd October). Thus, to keep the audience's eyes pinned, Ishaan and Ananya dropped a few glimpses from the movie on their Instagram accounts…

In this post, Ishaan is seen running between two trains… He also wrote, "



N.i.g.h.t.c.r.a.w.l.e.r.

..orrr just moving from the hall to kitchen in these quarantine times 🦦

Log on to www.khaalipeelimovie.com and book your shows from and to your homes, NOW!

Ananya dropped a romantic pic from the movie… Both the lead actors are seen having a fun ride in a circus riding on a toy scooter. She also wrote, "calm amongst the chaos 💛 my partner in crime always 👊🏻 @ishaankhatter 🦁



#KhaaliPeeli releases tomorrow! 😱❤️ Click the link in my bio to get your tickets now!!!! 🏃🏻‍♀️ @zeeplexofficial @zee5".

Well, Ishaan also made us know how to watch the movie with this post…



One need to go with the URL www.khaalipeeli.com and click on buy ticket option (Rs 299) and happily watch the movie. Or one can also watch the movie in any Zee5 applications.



He also wrote, "Mad ride aa rahi hai tomorrow! 🤩



#KhaaliPeeli time waste nahi karne ka, savari ki saari jaankaari milegi idhar ⬇️".

This movie is all about how the lead pair escapes from the Police after eloping with a bag filled with cash and jewellery. Ishaan will essay the role of a taxi driver 'Blackie' and Ananya will be seen as a dancer who will steal a bag filled with money and jewellery. Then she meets Blackie and asks him for help by offering half of the share in the stolen bag. Both escape in Blackie's taxi and also involve in intense action sequences.

Khaali Peeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.