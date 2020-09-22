Khaali Peeli Trailer: Ishaan Khattar And Ananya Pandey Come Up With Their ‘Mad Ride’

The much-awaited 'Khaali Peeli' movie trailer is dropped on YouTube a few minutes ago… The 'mad ride' of Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey the trailer a worth watch and showed off the action stamina of both these young actors. We all know that Ishaan is essaying the role of a taxi driver named 'Blackie' and Ananya will be seen as a dancer who steals the money and jewellery from the antagonist Jaideep.

Here is the intriguing trailer of Khaali Peeli movie… Have a look!

The 1-minute 53-seconds trailer is all about the run-chase sequence between the villains and lead actors Ishaan and Ananya. A dancer who steals the money and jewellery will seek the help of a taxi driver 'Blackie'. They both agree to share the stolen money and then begin their escape.Even a few childhood scenes of the lead actors are shown in this trailer. Both Ishaan and Ananya go with their 'Mad' ride and try to escape from the villains and goons with their smart play. Well, how will they finally get succeeded in escaping forms the crux of the story. Their energetic chemistry makes this movie an edgy and cool ride…



Khaali Peeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.