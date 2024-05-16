Kiara Advani heads to Cannes Film Festival, slays in chick look at Mumbai Airport

Kiara Advani is set to take the world's most glamorous film festival by storm! The Bollywood star was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, departing for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This marks Kiara's much-anticipated debut on the red carpet, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her dazzling arrival.

Clad in a chic, light-brown long jacket layered over a cream ensemble, Kiara exudes effortless style at the airport. A messy bun and sunglasses completed her travel-ready look. With a warm smile and a wave for the cameras, she showcased her grace and poise before heading towards her gate.



Kiara's Cannes appearance isn't just about captivating fashion. She will be gracing the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner, an event hosted by Vanity Fair that celebrates the contributions of women in the entertainment industry. This prestigious platform brings together six leading ladies from across the globe, and Kiara's inclusion signifies her rising stature in the international film scene.

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 promises to be a momentous occasion for Indian cinema. Kiara is just one of several prominent Indian actors gracing the event, alongside Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Additionally, Indian director Payal Kapadia's debut feature film, ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ will premiere in the main competition section. This marks a significant milestone, with it being the first Indian film to compete at Cannes in three decades.