Live
- CM Vijayan skips NITI Aayog meeting, to meet Nitin Gadkari next month over NH fiasco
- Pakistan links of arrested JMB activist in Bengal being probed
- Always big holes to fill: Agarkar on Test retirements of Rohit, Virat and Ashwin
- A ‘Made in US’ Apple iPhone can cost nearly Rs 3 lakh: Analysts
- PAI Version 2.0 to ensure data-based monitoring, planning at gram panchayat level
- TN to reopen Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme applications from May 29
- Dramatic protest in Jhansi: Chains, placards, and a buffalo lead power outage outcry
- Jharkhand court issues non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi in defamation case
- Rahul Gandhi should have used opportunity to applaud soldiers: BJP on LoP’s Poonch visit
- Shubman Gill is a natural leader, doesn’t mind questioning methodology, says Morgan
KJo debuts in the audio space with candid new podcast ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’
Filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped into the world of audio storytelling with his debut podcast Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar, an Audible Original that promises raw, unfiltered, and thought-provoking conversations.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped into the world of audio storytelling with his debut podcast Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar, an Audible Original that promises raw, unfiltered, and thought-provoking conversations.
Karan shared his excitement about the new venture, stating, “As a storyteller, it’s important to keep evolving and finding new ways to connect. This podcast allowed me to explore real, meaningful conversations with incredible individuals across various walks of life.”
The ten-episode series features candid chats with well-known personalities from the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, and finance. From self-love with Konkona Sen Sharma and Prajakta Koli to deep dives into modern relationships with Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, and Preeti Shenoy, the podcast touches on many facets of contemporary life.
Actress Richa Chadha, featured in an episode on modern marriages, said she was surprised by how honest the conversation became. “It felt like a rare, honest chat where you forget the mic exists,” she said.
Neha Dhupia, another guest and close friend of Karan, spoke about their bond and the joy of participating in this audio journey. “Our conversations have always left me inspired. I hope listeners feel the same.”
The podcast also delves into wealth creation with Kunal Shah and Peyush Bansal, wellness with Kubbra Sait and Luke Coutinho, and authenticity with Sushant Divgikr and Zakir Khan.
Karen Appathurai Wiggins from Audible praised Johar’s foray into audio, saying his storytelling flair is a perfect fit for the format. “These conversations will resonate across generations,” she added.
Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar is now streaming on Audible.