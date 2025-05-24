KJo debuts in the audio space with candid new podcast ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped into the world of audio storytelling with his debut podcast Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar, an Audible Original that promises raw, unfiltered, and thought-provoking conversations.

Karan shared his excitement about the new venture, stating, “As a storyteller, it’s important to keep evolving and finding new ways to connect. This podcast allowed me to explore real, meaningful conversations with incredible individuals across various walks of life.”

The ten-episode series features candid chats with well-known personalities from the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, and finance. From self-love with Konkona Sen Sharma and Prajakta Koli to deep dives into modern relationships with Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, and Preeti Shenoy, the podcast touches on many facets of contemporary life.

Actress Richa Chadha, featured in an episode on modern marriages, said she was surprised by how honest the conversation became. “It felt like a rare, honest chat where you forget the mic exists,” she said.

Neha Dhupia, another guest and close friend of Karan, spoke about their bond and the joy of participating in this audio journey. “Our conversations have always left me inspired. I hope listeners feel the same.”

The podcast also delves into wealth creation with Kunal Shah and Peyush Bansal, wellness with Kubbra Sait and Luke Coutinho, and authenticity with Sushant Divgikr and Zakir Khan.

Karen Appathurai Wiggins from Audible praised Johar’s foray into audio, saying his storytelling flair is a perfect fit for the format. “These conversations will resonate across generations,” she added.

Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar is now streaming on Audible.