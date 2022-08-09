Koffee With Karan Season 7: Here Is The New Promo Of Sonam And Arjun Kapoor From The Show

The seventh season of the most popular chat show of Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar 'Koffe With Karan' is running successfully and the episodes are also receiving an immense response from the audience. Till now, we have witnessed the chat episodes of Vijay – Ananya, Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor, Samantha – Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan – Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt. Now, it's time to witness the naughtiness of brother-sister duo Sonam and Arjun with the host Karan Johar!



Karan shared the new promo of his Koffee With Karan show on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

As it is all known that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant and is in the last trimester of her pregnancy, she looked lovely wearing an off-shoulder black gown! Arjun Kapoor also owned that handsome appeal with a brown suit and revealed some secrets about his sister. Along with sharing the promo, Karan also wrote, "This episode is all about the S and M: side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar. @disneyplushotstar @sonamkapoor @arjunkapoor @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @aneeshabaig @dharmaticent".

Going with the promo, when Sonam asked what is the most annoying thing about her to Arjun, he said that she won't wait for anyone's compliment and keeps on asking that, "Am I not looking good" type questions! Then Sonam answers "It comes from being Anil Kapoor's daughter." Then Arjun declares, "Sonam is back, ladies and gentlemen!" The episode begins with Karan saying, "Oh my god, I have S-N-M on the couch."

Then later Sonam also reveals some interesting secrets about her brothers and says 'there's no one left' when the host asks her about whom her brothers have slept with all her friends. Then Arjun replies, "What kind of sister are you? What are you saying about us?" Even Arjun says that he like 'Malaika's' name and thus he saved it in the same way on his mobile. Finally, Sonam calls Ranbir is the best as she finds him promoting his latest movie to the core, But, she makes us go ROGL when Karan asks her the movie name. She replies it as Shiva: No 1 and this way the promo ends!

The latest episode of this show will air this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.