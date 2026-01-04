Kriti Sanon gets emotional, says 'am gonna cry' as sister Nupur gets engaged

Mumbai: Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon is unable to control her emotions as her younger sister Nupur Sanon got engaged to her long-time beau Stebin Ben.

The 'Tere Ishk Mein' actress shared a picture from Nupur and Stebin's dreamy proposal on the Stories section of her Instagram handle and wrote, "Ahh, am gonna cry so much!! (sic)".

On Saturday, Nupur took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of sneak peeks from her lakeside proposal, along with the caption, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say", followed by red heart and evil eye emojis.

The first pic in the post showed Stebin down on one knee, lovingly holding Nupur's hands. People holding the placards saying, "Will You Marry Me?" were also visible in the background.

The newly-engaged couple was also seen sharing the precious moment with their parents through a video call.

Looking mesmerizing in a floral dress, Nupur was seen flaunting her massive engagement ring.

In one of the pictures from the post, a female figure was seen hugging the happy couple. Although her face is not visible, it is most likely Kriti showing her excitement for Nupur and Stebin's new journey.

Reports were doing the rounds for some time that Nupur and Stebin will be tying the knot in Udaipur soon.

Stebin keeps joining Nupur's family at numerous events.

Recently, Stebin celebrated Christmas with Nupur, Kriti, and their parents.

Taking to her Insta, the 'Mimi' actress uploaded some insights into her Christmas celebration.

The snaps had Kriti posing with her parents, sister Nupur, and Stebin.

"Late Christmas Post.. was busy celebrating," the caption on the post read.

Nupur and Stebin, who are reported to be in a relationship since 2023 have now finally decided to take the plunge.