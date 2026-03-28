Kritika Kamra soaks in post-wedding bliss: Partied hard and recovered slow

Mumbai: Actress Kritika Kamra is still basking in the glow of her recent wedding with host Gaurav Kapur, as she shared a glimpse of her relaxed vacation with her husband on social media.

Kritika took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her getaway with her husband, enjoying the sun, sand, sea, swimming pool and some delicious meals. She reflected on the past few weeks, describing the phase as a whirlwind that moved from work commitments to wedding festivities, followed by a relaxing getaway.

For the caption, Kritika wrote: “Partied hard and recovered slow. March went from work to wedding to sun, swim, eat, repeat. Back to work and still soaking in all the love.”

It was on March 11, when Kritika and Gaurav tied the knot. The couple hosted intimate wedding celebrations with their families and a close circle of friends. The wedding was set against a theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues, the ceremony was elegant, intimate and deeply meaningful.

They chose to mark the occasion with a registrar wedding at home, stepping away from a traditional large-scale affair and instead celebrating the moment in a setting that felt personal and close to their hearts.

The two shared in a joint statement, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai”.

On the work front, the two were seen in The Great Shamshuddin Family. Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies. The film features Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni and Sheeba Chadda.

Kritika made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. She made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.