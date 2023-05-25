Laal Singh Chaddha actor Rohit KP was moved by Aamir Khan's incredible humility and kindness towards everyone on set

Actor Rohit Kp best known for Netflix’s ‘Jamtara 1 and 2’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare’ and more recalls is working experience with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

He says,"The experience I had was truly unforgettable. As a newcomer, I had always admired the legendary actor I had the opportunity to work with. However, what stood out the most was Aamir sir's incredible humility and kindness. Despite being a superstar, he treated everyone on set with utmost respect, making me feel at ease. His leadership qualities were remarkable, as he took care of everyone and everything with love and consideration. Being in such a company it allowed me to learn and grow as an actor with every passing moment."

He also shares how Aamir Khan praised his work in ‘Jamtara’. Rohit said,"It was a moment of great joy when he expressed his appreciation for my work in ‘Jamtara’. His positive feedback and admiration for my portrayal of Munna meant a lot to me."

Also, speaking about the box office failure of ‘Jamtara’ he says,"As an actor, I believe that success is not determined solely by box office results but rather by the audience's reception of the work. However, I understand that the fate of a project cannot be predicted, and I am in no position to label it as a failure or success. All I truly desire is for the audience to watch my performances and find value in them."

He also shreds light on ‘Jamtara Season 3’ and says,"Considering the success of ‘Jamtara Season 1 and 2’, I have a strong feeling that the makers will soon make an announcement, which fills me with excitement. Ultimately, I am just grateful for the opportunity to showcase my acting skills and contribute to the entertainment industry."