Lara Dutta Reminisces Her Parade On Bengaluru Roads After Being Crowned As 'Miss Universe'

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta who is off from the big screens from a couple of years always stays close to her fans through social media. Off late, she recalled the pride moment being crowned as 'Miss Universe' and also dropped the pics of the parade on Bengaluru roads…





In this collage, Lara Dutta is dressed up in a beautiful pink gown and happily adorned the open-top jeep along with her 'Miss Universe' crown.

She wrote, "Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed!! They had never experienced such large numbers of people!! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too!! . @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #i❤️myindia".

Lara Dutta won the 'Miss Universe' title exactly 20 years back and made all the Indians feel proud with her great achievement.

Even global diva Priyanka Chopra also reminisced her 'Miss World' journey by dropping a throwback video on her Instagram…





Priyanka made us go awe by making us reminisce the pride moment… Along with the announcement of Miss World winner, this video also showed Priyanka being crowned with the glitzy 'Miss World' crown. We can also witness the voice over, "This is remarkable. This is the fifth time India has won, Miss World."

This video also showed off Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddhanth Chopra's happiness and their feelings after the announcement of the Miss World title. When Priyanka asked her mother, "Do you remember the crowning moment of when I won Miss World?"

Madhu Chopra replied, "First runner up was announced and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs. The entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted."

Priyanka also had a video call to her brother Sidharth, who said, "I remember at the Millenium Dome, being on the stage when I was only 11, 12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was... that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her."

Well, both the moments are priceless… Glam dolls Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta have made all of us proud with their great achievements.