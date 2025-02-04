Larissa Bonesi Reacts to Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Announcement, Calls Him "Number 1"

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed an exciting teaser for his son Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut with the upcoming web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, set to release on Netflix in 2025. Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi wasted no time showing her support for him on social media, calling him "number 1."

On February 3, 2025, Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, introduced the teaser with a light-hearted video where Aryan directs him, showcasing a humorous interaction between the two. Shah Rukh captioned the post, saying: “Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, coming soon.”

In response to the announcement of The Bads of Bollywood***, Larissa Bonesi’s reaction on Instagram was nothing short of enthusiastic. She re-shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thaaat’s fire! The Ba**ds of Bollywood*—the most awaited show in the whole world. By the beast, the genius, and the number one, Aryan Khan.”

Larissa’s support for Aryan Khan is evident in her post, where she affectionately calls him "the number one" and continues to hype up his upcoming project. This reaction adds to the growing buzz surrounding Aryan's Bollywood debut in 2025, marking a significant step in his career after years of anticipation.

At Netflix’s Next event, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his pride in his children’s ventures—Aryan stepping into direction and Suhana beginning her acting career. He shared a heartfelt wish that the Indian audience would show them both the same love and support he has received throughout his career, hoping that even “50% of that love” would be enough for them.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is set to be a captivating journey into Bollywood’s chaotic world, focusing on the story of an ambitious outsider and his friends navigating the industry’s ups and downs. The series promises a blend of humor, drama, and glamour, with celebrity reactions to Aryan Khan’s project already fueling the excitement for its 2025 release. The series will feature special appearances by top stars from the Indian film industry, adding to the allure of Aryan Khan’s web series latest update.

With Larissa Bonesi’s unwavering support and the widespread anticipation, Aryan Khan’s The Ba*ds of Bollywood** is undoubtedly one of the most awaited projects in the Indian entertainment industry this year.