Latest Bhojpuri Song: Get Grooved To Khesari Lal's 'Khud Jayiha Kora Me' Peppy Song

As Bhojpuri songs are trending these days, the ace singers like Khesari Lal Yadav, Pramod Premi Yadav and Priyanka are coming up with their renditions and are treating their fans with new dance numbers in this lockdown period.

Off late Khesari Lal Yadav has dropped his new song "Khud Jayiha Kora Me…" and made his fans busy in watching it…





This video is all about Khesari having a musical conversation with a girl over the mobile… He is seen in casual wear but the lead actress looked sensuous in western wear and raised the temperature with her hot looks…

This song is crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka… The lyrics are penned by Akhilesh Kashyap. Coming to the music, it was composed by Shyam Sundar. This song garnered millions of views in just a short span of time with its folk beat and desi drama between the lead pair…