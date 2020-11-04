Laxmii: Akshay Kumar Danced Along With 100 Transgenders In The ‘Bham Bole’ Song…

Laxmii… This Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy movie is the most awaited flick in the Bollywood. Our Khiladi actor is essaying the titular role and portraying a transgender character for the first time in his career. The recently released "Bham Bole…" song showed off our dear B-Town actor in a ferocious and terrific look. Draping a red saree and going with over-sized red bindi, gave Akshay an amazing look and made us go jaw dropped. One more important aspect of "Bham Bole…" song is, Akshay Kumar shook his leg with 100 trangenders and took the song to the next level. His graceful 'tandav' in front of the idol of Lord Shiva and anguish expressions just raised the goosebumps.

Here is the complete song… Have a look!





This song is crooned by Viruss while the lyrics, composition and the programming is done by Ullumanati. Akshay will be seen dancing along with 100 transgenders and caught the pulse of the audience with his extraordinary performance and screen presence.

Here is the must-watch trailer of 'Laxmii' movie…





The three minute-forty second trailer raises the goosebumps with intriguing horror elements and makes us go ROFL with Akshay Kumar's perfect comedy timing. Akshay just made us go awe with his different variations in his character. The transformation from Laxman to Laxmi and love tale with Kiara Ali Advani and finally the glimpse of 'Burj Khalifa' song made this trailer a worth watch.

This Raghava Lawrance directorial is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters. Kiara Ali Advani will be seen as the lead actress in this horror-comedy flick.

Laxmii movie is the remake of Raghava Lawrance's 2011 Kollywood movie 'Kanchana'. This movie stood as the biggest blockbuster in both Kollywood and Tollywood. And even the movie's sequels also bagged decent collections at the box office.

Laxmii movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 9th November, 2020… As the release date is nearing all the eyes are pinned on Akshay Kumar!!!