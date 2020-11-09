Laxmii Director Raghava Lawrence Applauds Akshay Kumar for Accepting The ‘Transgender’ Role…

The Bollywood's most awaited movie Laxmii is released on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform at 7:05 PM. All the moviebuffs who were eagerly waiting for the released of this movie are already busy in watching the horror-thriller flick. Well, ahead of the release of 'Laxmii' flick, the director Raghava Lawrence has penned a heartfelt note and also applauded Akshay Kumar for accepting the 'Transgender' role.



"Hi friends and fans, My Hindi debut direction movie Laxmi is releasing in #Disneyplushotstar at 7.05 pm today. Through Tamil movie Kanchana I wanted to convey the pain and struggles of transgenders and the movie received lot of appreciation from transgender's community and the public."

He continued, "Similarly, When Akshay sir is acting in it's Hindi remake, I hope the message will reach to wider audience. Normally actors won't accept such tough roles but I believe Akshay sir being such a good human being he cares a lot for the society and previously he has given so many good message films. My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and doing this role and I'd like to extend my Thanks to sister Shabina for the whole process of this film, Tusshar sir , Kiara Advani for acting beautifully , My DOP Vetri, my co- directors and to all technicians who worked for this film.

I hope you all will see and enjoy the movie today at 7:05 PM".

Off late, Akshay Kumar also shared the making video from the sets of Laxmii movie and showed us how he and Lawrance were prepping up for his role…

Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_Lawrence who's been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii 🙏🏻 Now it's over to you guys, #LaxmiiStreamingToday from 7.05 pm only on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/zszpDSM9qe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 9, 2020





Yes… Laxmii is all ready to conquer our hearts!!! Watch the movie switching to Disney+ Hotstar…

Laxmii movie is the remake of Raghava Lawrance's 2011 Kollywood movie 'Kanchana'. This movie stood as the biggest blockbuster in both Kollywood and Tollywood. And even the movie's sequels also bagged decent collections at the box office.

This Raghava Lawrance directorial is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters. Kiara Ali Advani will be seen as the lead actress in this horror-comedy flick.