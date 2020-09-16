Laxmmi Bomb Teaser: Akshay Kumar's Journey From Laxman to Laxmmi

Akshay Kumar's most awaited movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'Kanchana'. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in this horror-comedy flick which is directed by Raghava Lawrance. As we all know that, Laxmi Bomb will get released on Disney+ Hotstar, off late, the makers have dropped the awesome teaser on social media along with announcing the release date.

Akshay shared the teaser on his Instagram and treated his fans unveiling the release date of this flick…

In this teaser, Akshay will be seen changing his look from 'Laxman' to 'Laxmmi'. His ferocious avatar as Laxmmi raises the goosebumps; the over-sized red bindi and messy hair makes Akshay look awesome in this transgender character. The teaser starts off with Lord Shiva image and comes up with the voice over "Aaj se tera naam Laxman nahi, Laxmmi Hoga".



This movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 9th November, 2020 on the occasion of Diwali festival. He also wrote, "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein "laxmmi" ke saath ek dhamakedar "bomb" bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip!



Get ready for a mad ride kyunki".

Even Kiara Ali Advani also shared the teaser on her Instagram page…

She dropped the intriguing teaser and wrote, "Verified



Iss Diwali aap sabke gharon mein laxmmi hi laxmmi hogi!

Aa rahe hai hum, Diwali ka sabse bada bomb le ke 9th November ko only on @disneyplushotstarvip!".

Laxmmi Bomb movie is directed by Raghava Lawrance and is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters.

