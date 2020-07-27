Life In Black And White: Bollywood Divas Create A Buzz With A New Challenge

This lockdown period is going big… All the stars are staying close to their fans through social media and are sharing their updates via candid pics. Most of the actors are going with their hobbies and are enjoying their break time.



Well, this Covid-19 lockdown period has become a home to many challenges. Many stars are going with challenges and are trying to create awareness among their fans. We have already seen 'Green India Challenge' going big and making many stars plant the saplings.

Now it's the turn of 'Black And White Pic' challenge… Many cute Bollywood divas have already shared their black and white pics and also supported the reason behind this challenge. It is all started to support women and make them stay strong… Let's see who all accepted the challenge and witness the awesome pics!!!

Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni





Riddhima looked awesome in this pic and she further challenges Sophie Chaudry, Kanika Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Shalini Pissi and Dipti.



Malaika Arora





Malaika dropped a throwback pic of her and was seen sensuous in the black and white click… She further challenged Dia Mirza, Sophie Chaudry, Anita Shroff and Mehak Oberoi.



Anita Shroff





This beautiful lady also dropped a smiling black and white pic and mesmerized all and sundry with her winsome smile… She further challenged Anaya Pandey, Masaba Gupta, Falguni Shane Peacock and Pravin Talan.



Sonam Kapoor





Our dear Sonam Kapoor also accepted Anita Shroff's challenge and dropped a beautiful black and white pic… She looked classy in black outfit and made us go awe!!! She also mentioned that, this pic was clicked in Cannes press meet.



Ananya Pandey





This newbie of Bollywood is seen so cute and chic in the black and white pic… She thanked Anita Shroff for nominating her!!!



Masaba Gupta





Even the ace designer Masaba Gupta accepted the challenge and posted a cosy look of her… She looked stunning with on-point makeup and turned heads. She thanked Anita Shroff for tagging her.



Sophie Chaudry





Sophie happily accepts the challenge and posts her black and white glamorous pic… She further challenges Bipasha Basu, Kanika Sanger and Radical Moo.



Bipasha Basu





Bipasha also posts a charming pic of her with a winsome smile and throws the challenge to Farah Khan and Dia Mirza



Lara Dutta Bhupati





Even Lara dropped a beautiful black and white pic and further challenged Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Vina Ahuja and a few others.



Dia Mirza





Well, after getting challenged by Sophie and Bipasha… Dia dropped a beautiful pic of her and supports Bollywood women's challenge!



Tamannah Bhatia





Our beautiful Tamannah just stole the hearts with her charming black and white pic… She supported the challenge and further threw it to Neeta Lulla, Shruti Hassan and Tanaz Bhatia.



Shruti Hassan

Even our dear Gabbar Singh lady also accepted the challenge and posted a glamorous black and white pic… She thanked Sophie for nominating her and doled out "STRONG WOMEN LIFT EACH OTHER UP…"



Well, till now, these beautiful ladies have accepted the challenge and dropped their chic pics on their Insta accounts… We all need to wait and watch to find out who all will further create a buzz on social media accepting the black and white challenge.