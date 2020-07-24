Lootcase New Posters: Here Are The Intriguing Character Posters Of 'Laal Rang Ki Peti' Movie

This 31st July is turning our big… From Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' to Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase', a few Bollywood ace movies are ready to hit the small screens on that day.

Well, as the release date is nearing, Lootcase movie makers have dropped a few intriguing character posters of the movie… Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped them on his Twitter page!!!

In this post, there are a total of 4 posters which has all the lead characters of the movie. The first one has the 'Laal rang petti along with the KunalKemmu… He is seen showing all his love towards the suitcase. The second with the Police Officer Ranvir Shorey… He is seen in a serious pose all in action!!! Coming to the third one, gangster Vijay Raaz and the fourth one is with politician Gajraj Rao with the 'Namaste' pose.



These posters also have the dialogues etched on them…

KunalKemmu: "Hamara PyaarIss Zalim Duniya Se Handle NahiHoga…"

Ranvir Shorey: "Most Wanted Ayega Police Custody Mein…"

Gajraj Rao: "Miliye Hamara Party Ke Star Se…"

Vijay Raaz: "Isko ChuaaTho Extinct KarDunga…"

Here is one more poster from the movie Lootcase… It has both lead actors Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal in one frame. Kunal is seen in all love with suitcase and Rasika smiling. Both of them are seen sitting on a bench in a park.



'Relationship Status: It's Complicated'…

Lootcase movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios banner. Rasika Duggal is the female lead of the movie and Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz are playing pivotal roles.

This movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar platform on 31st July 2020… Be ready guys… The hilarious 'Laal Rang Petti' drama is on the way!!!